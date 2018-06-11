Bearhawk Canada takes off

AUSTIN, Texas — Bearhawk Aircraft reports that Bearhawk Canada has launched.

An agreement has been made with Mike Silvernagle in Saskatchewan to represent Bearhawk Aircraft in Canada for sales, service, parts, and support of the three models of Bearhawk aircraft kits.

Silvernagle will base Bearhawk Canada operations on a private 2,500′ grass strip in southeastern Saskatchewan where customers can visit to check out the Bearhawk lineup and experience demonstration flights.

Mike’s background in aviation started in the Canadian Advanced Ultra-Light Aeroplanes (AULA) category. Having built and flown various makes and models, Mike became an instructor for these aircraft. More recently he owned a Piper PA18-160 Super Cub, an Aeronca Champ, and a Cessna 185.

Mike recently purchased a flying four-place Bearhawk. He is also nearing the completion of a Bearhawk Patrol quick-build kit project. He will follow with the construction of a Bearhawk LSA, also from a quick-build kit.

Mike plans to take the Bearhawk LSA through the approval process for AULA in Canada, according to company officials.