EAA Chapter 241 presents scholarship to high school student

EAA Chapter 241 recently held its first pancake breakfast fundraiser of 2018, attracting more than 400 guests to DeKalb-Taylor Airport (KDKB) in Illinois.
The fundraiser was held under a stunning, rich blue sky and perfect late spring temperatures, according to chapter officials.
The flight line was open for casual walks to look at the many types of aircraft that flew in. Excited questions from kids elicited families to seek out EAA members for answers. It also allowed vhapter members to promote the Young Eagles program.
The pancake breakfasts provide EAA Chapter 241 an opportunity to award a $2,000 flight scholarship each year to a local high school student who is seeking a career in aviation as they prepare for college.
This year’s recipient is Katherine Banasiak, who will begin her training this summer at Fly America Flight School.
