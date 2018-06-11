Picture — and video — of the day: Frecce Tricolori

Piergiorgio Goldoni sent in this photo of the Italian Air Force’s Frecce Tricolori photographed from a road in Rome during a June 2, 2018, flight honoring the Feast of the Italian Republic.

The Frecce Tricolori (the “Tricolour Arrows”), officially known as the 313° Gruppo Addestramento Acrobatico, is the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Aeronautica Militare, based at Rivolto Air Force Base in the north-eastern Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia. They were formed in 1961.

