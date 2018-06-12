Call for nominations for Texas Aviation Hall of Fame

HOUSTON – Nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 inductees into the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame.

To be selected as an inductee, a candidate must be either a Texan who has made extraordinary contributions to aviation, or a Texas aviator who has made an extraordinary contribution to the United States or the world in another field.

Officials explain that “Texan” includes people born in Texas, as well as those who completed a significant portion of their recognized accomplishments while in Texas. “Aviation” includes designing, building, piloting, instructing, and maintaining aircraft; the airline industry; ballooning; soaring and gliders; historical research and preservation; the space program; and both civilian and military roles, officials add.

The selection advisory committee, created by the Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) Board of Directors, is composed of 11 industry experts from across the country. Members include a former Johnson Space Center Director, members of the Texas Historical Commission, authors of aviation-related books and editors of aviation magazines, academicians, and museum professionals. The committee will review the candidates and make recommendations to the LSFM Board of Directors, who will make the final selections.

Those honored will join an impressive list of 76 past inductees representing trailblazers and explorers such as Bessie Coleman, leaders such as President H. W. Bush, wartime leaders such as Tex Hill, and entrepreneurs such as Howard Hughes and Herb Kelleher. To view a complete list of current members, go to LonestarFlight.org.

Nominations can be submitted online at by July 31, 2018. Nominations received after that date will be held for future consideration. Nominees may be individuals, groups, living or deceased.