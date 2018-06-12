Concrete Fly-In moves dates to July 13-15

The 37th annual Concrete Fly-In in Washington state will move its traditional third weekend of July date up one week to July 13-15.
The move was made to accommodate flyers who would like to attend the July 6-8 Arlington Fly-In and still have time to make it to the July 23-29 EAA AirVenture Fly-In, according to organizers.
The popular fly-in, held at 3W5 north of Seattle, will feature camping, live music Saturday night, great food and fun, organizers add.
