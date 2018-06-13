AOPA kicks off fly-in season in Montana

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) is holding its first regional fly-in for the 2018 season in Missoula, Montana, June 15 and 16, hosted by North Start Jet on the east end of the airfield, along Aviation Way.

The fly-in kicks off on Friday with all-day workshops. Starting at noon, attendees can visit the on-site exhibit hall, AOPA Village, and aircraft display. The Barnstormers Party with live music begins at 6 p.m., presented by Jeppesen.

Saturday attendees can enjoy a pancake breakfast, followed by a full day of educational and safety seminars, and a short takeoff and landing (STOL) demonstration presented by Phillips 66.

Pilots can also participate in a Rusty Pilots Seminar and hear updates from AOPA President and CEO Mark Baker and other senior leadership at the Pilot Town Hall.

There will also be an opportunity for non-pilots to gain exposure to aviation through a special seminar on Saturday at 10 a.m., “You Can Be a Pilot,” presented by leaders of AOPA’s You Can Fly initiative.

Attendees should check in at the Tickets & Information Tent for directions to the seminar.

Missoula attendees can also partake in three different fly-outs: The first to Bob Marshall Wilderness Area on Friday; the second to Seely Lake on Saturday, which includes a potato bake sponsored by the Recreational Aviation Foundation; and on Sunday, pilots can fly out to the original movie set of Steven Spielberg’s aviation story “Always” in Libby, Montana.

Attendees can finish out the trip with a tour of the Quest Aircraft Co. manufacturing facility in Sandpoint, Idaho, AOPA officials noted.

“This fly-in will be jam-packed with educational seminars and exciting excursions,” said AOPA’s Senior Director of Outreach and Events Chris Eads. “There is literally something for everyone, and all skill levels. A new addition this year, we will have a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) lab on site for ages 9 to 18, in hopes of providing a great opportunity to cultivate enthusiasm for science and aviation in the next generation of pilots.”

To register for the fly-in, click here.