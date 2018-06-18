Germany’s TQ-Systems to debut at AirVenture

SEEFELD, Germany — TQ-Systems, which recently opened a branch office in Chesapeake, Virginia, will introduce its line of avionics at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 23-29, 2018.

The German-based company will showcase its new KTX2 transponder with ADS-B functionality, along with its KRT2 radio transceiver, which has become the most popular VHF COM in Europe, according to company officials.

In the past decade, TQ-Systems has become a leading manufacturer for a wide range of electronic components that have made their way into the production lines for Airbus, MTU, and Bombardier. Following the company’s acquisition of Dittel Avionics in 2016, it has expanded its commitment to general aviation, officials note.

The company is producing a wide array of avionics systems and will be adding to its product line in the coming years, officials add.