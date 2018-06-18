Jets Over Kentucky roars into Lebanon for the 14th year

Jets Over Kentucky returns to Lebanon, Kentucky, July 8-15, 2018.
The remote control jet show will be held at Lebanon-Springfield Airport (6I2) and feature nearly 200 pilots from around the world, an aerobatic jet show, private plane tent tours, and more.
Watch a video that shares a peek into the event.
Casual fans and remote control jet enthusiasts alike will recognize many of the planes at this year’s Jets Over Kentucky: F-15s, F-4 Phantoms, B-1 Bomber, A10, F-18 Super Hornet, BAE Hawk, F-100, Stealth Fighter Jet, even an SR-71 spy plane that is over 13′ long and valued at $100,000.
New this year are two 14′ F-104 Star Fighters and a scale F-100 Super Sabre.
Opening ceremonies take place at noon on July 14, followed by the Fighter Jet Showdown, a full-scale aerobatic jet show including high speed passes, 9G turns and simulated bomb runs.
On Friday and Saturday, look-but-don’t-touch tours of the private plane tents will be offered by some of the pilots. Visitors will see planes ranging in price from $20,000 to $100,000.
The Parade of Lights takes place Friday evening, a spectacle where the jets turn on their lights and travel in parade formation down the tarmac. A half-hour fireworks display follows the parade.
Throughout the week, spectators are invited to watch the pilots practice and perform their warm-up routines. Pilots from the United States, Mexico, Asia, Iceland, Canada, Venezuela, Germany, Spain, and other European countries are coming to this year’s event.
Friday and Saturday admission is $5 per person; children under 12 free. Proceeds go to the airport. No admission July 8-13 to watch pilot practice.
