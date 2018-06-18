Picture of the day: Lancaster fires up

Gord McNulty took this photo May 5, 2018, submitting it with a quick note: “All eyes are on the Canadian Warplane Heritage Avro Lancaster as the four Merlin engines are started, one by one, in a dramatic scene at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Hamilton, Ontario.”

“Watching the engines come to life on the only Lancaster flying in North America is almost worth the price of admission,” he adds.

