CiES Approved Model List grows

Aircraft owners interested in improving the accuracy of the reporting of their fuel levels should take a look at CiES fuel senders.

The most recent expansion of CiES’s Approved Model List (AML) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) now covers the majority of active single engine aircraft and adds to its growing approval for popular twin-engine aircraft.

The newest aircraft are Piper’s Malibu, Mirage, Matrix; Cessna’s 190/195 Businessliner, 337 Sky Master, TTx/Columbia; Socata’s TB Series Trinidad, Tobago, Tampico; Rockwell Commander Series 112, 114; and Grumman American AA-5 Series Traveler, Cheetah, and Tiger.

“It is a tragedy that general aviation pilots have suffered with marginal fuel quantity systems,” says Scott Philiben, CiES president. “The situation is so bad that many pilots don’t trust or rely on this FAA required fuel quantity instrument. Aircraft fuel quantity systems were really crying out for a new and better technology.”

“This patented sensor system allows fuel measurements down to 100th of a gallon,” he explained. “The non-contact measurement method eliminates electrical contact with the fuel that is prevalent in resistive or capacitance systems. Eliminating electricity from the fuel tank is safer and ensures a lifetime of trouble-free operation.”

CiES expects to be add the Cessna 300 and 400 twins, deHavilland Beaver and Otter, and Cessna Caravan in the coming months.

More than 4,750 aircraft in the field fly with CiES digital fuel quantity sensing systems.