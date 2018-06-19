General Aviation News

Miss Veedol’s summer schedule is filling up

If you’d like to see “Miss Veedol,” the first airplane to fly non-stop across the Pacific Ocean, this summer, you’re in luck. The Spirit of Wenatchee Project, which owns Miss Veedol, will make the historic Bellanca available at a number of events and fly-ins this summer.

The original ‘Miss Veedol’ was lost at sea in 1932. This flying replica, photographed at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh in 2003, helps keep the Pangborn-Herndon story alive. (EAA/Jack Cox photo)

  • June 30 – Wenatchee, Wash. Open House at The Spirit of Wenatchee Hangar at Pangborn Memorial Airport
  • July 4 – Wenatchee, Wash. Riverfront Park fly-overs and pre-fireworks flyovers
  • July 7 – Twisp, Wash. Fly-In from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • July 13-14 – Joseph, Ore. Wallowa County Fly-In
  • Aug. 18 – Port Townsend, Wash. – Jefferson County Airport Fly-In from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 8 – Hood River, Ore. –Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM) Fly-In from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Organizers are hoping to make it to additional Pacific Northwest events pending budget and pilot availability.

The Spirit of Wenatchee Project is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1998.

