General Aviation News

New oil quick drain valve for Lycoming engines

by Leave a Comment

Curtis Superior Valve Co. has received FAA PMA approval for the CCB-38000 low profile, aluminum oil quick drain valve, which fits most Lycoming engines.

Curtis Superior Valve Co. Inc. CCG-38000 Oil Drain ValveWhen installed, the valve extends slightly more than the drain plug installed by Lycoming.

The valve was designed specifically for retractable gear aircraft and twin engine aircraft with close fit cowling, however it will fit any Lycoming engine where there might be interference from structure, exhaust, hoses, wiring or where weight is a concern, according to company officials.

The CCB-38000 valve comes with a separate activating tool (CCA-38001) that can be kept in the aircraft or tool box.

Customers may purchase the CCB-38000 from Curtis’ worldwide distributor network.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners