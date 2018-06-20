STC approved for PC-12 soundproofing kit

Skandia has received final FAA STC approval of an acoustic soundproofing kit for all variants of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft.

Manufactured using Skandia engineered soundproofing materials, the acoustic system offers PC-12 owners and passengers reduced cabin noise and increased passenger comfort in all phases of flight, according to company officials.

In final testing, a significant overall sound reduction of 4dB(SIL) was achieved while some cabin seating areas achieved approximately 6dB(SIL) noise reduction, officials report.

Installation of the kit is simple and straightforward due to the intuitive kitting process of materials by Skandia, as well as installation instructions and guidelines, officials add.

Pilatus PC-12 owners can select options of acoustic materials, such as fuselage skin and floor damping, thermal acoustic insulation bags, over frame blankets and carpet pad.

Skandia Acoustic System kits can be purchased directly from Skandia or through an MRO or completions center.