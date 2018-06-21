Air Tractor appoints new dealer for Canada

OLNEY, Texas — Air Tractor has added a new dealership for Canada.

Portage Aircraft Specialties, located in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, has been named the authorized dealer for Air Tractor aircraft sales, repairs, maintenance and parts in Canada.

Queen Bee Air Specialties President Chip Kemper, the Air Tractor dealer for the Northwest United States and Canada, and Portage Aircraft Specialties President Dave Frisch brought the idea to Air Tractor for transitioning the Canadian retail distribution rights for Air Tractor ag aircraft to Portage Aircraft Specialties. After a long process of discovery by all parties the transition has moved forward, according to company officials.

The agreement fulfills the goals of all parties involved, according to Kemper.

“Dave and I have had a long and productive relationship for many years. I think it’s going to be terrific for Air Tractor and the Canadian aerial application industry. There will be a service center and large parts stock in Canada, operated by a dealer that is a Canadian. I believe it will be fantastic for Portage Aircraft Specialties and all the Air Tractor customers in Canada. I wish Dave and their staff every success.”

Frisch is a long-time Air Tractor aircraft owner. He grew up on a mixed grain and livestock farm in the Manitou area and began his ag flying career in 1999. Frisch serves on the Canadian Aerial Applicators Association Board, and is currently the Manitoba Aerial Applicators Association President.

He owns and manages an aerial application business, as well as Portage Aircraft Maintenance, which opened its doors in 2004 to answer the need for a maintenance facility specializing in the growing numbers of turbine Air Tractor aircraft entering Canada.