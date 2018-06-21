Inaugural FlightSimExpo crowds top 1,100

The inaugural FlightSimExpo, a new flight simulation conference held June 9-10, brought attendees from 26 countries together in Las Vegas for a weekend of new product releases, seminars, and hands-on exhibits, according to organizers.

The weekend featured 45 exhibitors, 21 speakers, and activities before, during, and after the conference. The sold-out crowd topped 1,100, organizers reported.

“It is incredible to see how alive and well the simulation community is,” said Evan Reiter, co-founder of the event. “We are so grateful to the many people who helped make this event a reality. Volunteers, exhibitors, industry developers, and the community have come together to prove that simulation is more than a game: It’s a reality.”

Event attendees included a mix of pilots (46%) and simulation enthusiasts. Some have been simming since the original Sub Logic days, while others experienced simulation for the first time, he noted. The all-ages event welcomed children, families, veterans, retirees, and enthusiasts from all walks of life.

Plans have already begun for next year’s event, according to Phil Coyle, co-founder of the conference.

“We have created a shortlist of destinations and dates based on exhibitor and developer feedback,” he said. “In the coming days, we will be surveying our attendees and using that data to finalize a date and location for 2019. Las Vegas is on the list, along with several other major U.S. cities with good international access.”