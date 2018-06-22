Wayman Aviation earns FAA Part 145 Repair Station certification

Wayman Aviation has earned FAA Part 145 Air Repair Station certification, becoming the only Part 145 certified maintenance facility at Hollywood-North Perry Airport (KHWO) in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Wayman’s 18,000-square-foot facility includes an 11,000-square-foot hangar and a 1.5 ton heavy crane that helps manage the growing business of receiving and processing aircraft purchased in the United States destined for export to South America, the Caribbean, and around the world.

Wayman Aviation Academy, a sister company, trains pilots for the airline industry at Hollywood North Perry Airport (KHWO) in Pembroke Pines and at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (KOPF) with a fleet of more than 30 aircraft.