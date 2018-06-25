Pat Napolitano honored with memorial scholarship

WICHITA, Kansas — Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics is honoring the memory of Pat Napolitano by establishing The Pat Napolitano Memorial Scholarship for Aspiring Technicians.
Through this scholarship, Pat’s legacy will inspire a new generation of aviators, company officials said.
Napolitano, fleet support representative and Staggerwing pilot for Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics, passed away in an airplane accident May 25, 2018.
He was with the company for more than 15 years. With more than 30 years of experience and over 4,500 hours of flight time, his passion for aircraft maintenance and flying was apparent to anyone who had the opportunity to meet him, company officials said.
“I am personally saddened to lose a close friend and colleague,” said Todd Winter, president and CEO of Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics. “Pat’s love for aviation was contagious. He was a passionate and caring person; an impressive pilot and technical expert. He helped make flying fun. We will miss him greatly and remember him every time we fly.”
The Pat Napolitano Memorial Scholarship for Aspiring Technicians is available to all graduating seniors or current college students pursuing their Aviation Technician Certification.
Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics has partnered with the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) Educational Foundation to administer the scholarship program.
Donations to the Pat Napolitano Memorial Scholarship can be made to:
AEA Educational Foundation
c/o Pat Napolitano Memorial Scholarship
3570 NE Ralph Powell Rd.
Lee’s Summit, MO 64064
For more information about the scholarship, contact Julie Lowrance, director of communications for Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics, at 316-630-0101.
