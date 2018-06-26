Association awards $10,000 in aviation scholarships

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Westchester Aviation Association, a not-for-profit organization representing general aviation at Westchester County Airport, and Academy of Aviation, a flight school located at the airport, awarded two scholarships at the WAA Safety Day Conference 2018 to Adam Delitta of Mamaroneck, N.Y., and Luc Piderman of Stamford, Conn.

Piderman was awarded a $7,000 scholarship. He is already an instrument rated private pilot and works at Westchester County Airport as an airport operations supervisor. He plans to use the scholarship toward achieving his commercial and CFI certificates with a goal of becoming a captain for a regional airline within the next five years.

Delitta was awarded the $3,000 scholarship. He is a Junior at Rye Neck High School in Mamaroneck and Cadet Commander for a local Civil Air Patrol squadron. Adam plans to use the scholarship toward achieving his private pilot license and eventually to offer flight instruction to other Civil Air Patrol cadets who are interested in becoming pilots.

The scholarships were named in honor of Bill Weaver, a founding partner of Westair, an FBO at the airport, which is now Million Air.