Picture of the Day: A golden tribute to a great demonstration team

Gord McNulty submitted the following photo with a note: “A beautifully refurbished Canadair-built Sabre as flown by Canada’s Golden Hawks demonstration team from 1959 to 1964 is impressively displayed in Germain Park at Sarnia, Ontario, which shares the Canada-U.S. border with Port Huron, Michigan. Sabre #23164 was one of the original Sabre jets that flew with the team. The memorial is an excellent way to perpetuate the memory of the Golden Hawks and honor fallen airmen.”





