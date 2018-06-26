Sonaca 200 certified

Sonaca Aircraft has received an EASA Type Certificate for the Sonaca 200.

Sonaca Aircraft is now authorized to fly the Sonaca 200 under a European Airworthiness Certificate in Europe and worldwide.

“Naturally, this is a strategic step in the project, as well as a symbolic moment for Belgium which had not produced a certified aircraft for several decades,” said Carl Mengdehl, head of design organization and co-founder at Sonaca Aircraft.

The first Sonaca 200 deliveries will take place in a few months.

“As we had started industrial production several months ago, we will be ready to deliver the first four planes in September 2018 and a dozen planes by the end of the year,” said Pierre Van Wetter, chief commercial officer and co-founder at Sonaca Aircraft.

Two versions are currently available for sale: The Sonaca 200 Trainer is an analog gauge version and the Sonaca 200 Trainer Pro is the glass cockpit version.

“In the context of an increased demand for pilots by the airlines, we are faced with schools which need to replace and expand their existing fleet. In order to respond to this need, Sonaca Aircraft will have a brand new assembly hall starting next January, which will enable us to deliver over 80 aircraft per year. Not less than 40 aircraft will already be delivered in 2019,” said Harold Van der Straten, CEO at Sonaca Aircraft.

Sonaca Aircraft does not intend to stop with the first two versions of the Sonaca 200, company officials add, noting the company is currently working on the certification of a utility version for Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) training courses, as well as an IFR version.