STC approved for unit that provides navigation and recharging to iPad in aircraft

DAC International (DAC), a subsidiary of Aero Precision Holdings, reports its GDC64 Tablet Aircraft Interface Unit (TAIU) has been approved as part of an FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC).

The GDC64 provides power to recharge an Apple iPad and provides navigation information to the iPad for charts.

The GDC64 is hard-wired to the aircraft without the reliance on wireless connectivity. The GDC64 safely connects an Apple iPad to aircraft sensors to supply data to iPad applications.

Apps utilizing this data can be developed by end users using the DAC software development kit (SDK).

“We continue to install the GDC64 on many more platforms. The GDC64 has been a very successful product for DAC. Using aircraft data on the EFB iPad gives endless possibilities to improve and simplify cockpit procedures and benefit from real time data,” said Cisco Hernandez, president of DAC International.