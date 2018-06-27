2017 GA Activity Survey cleared for takeoff

The 40th annual General Aviation and Part 135 Activity Survey is now underway.
The survey is the FAA’s primary source of information about the size and activity of the general aviation and on-demand Part 135 fleet.
The information obtained from the survey enables the FAA to monitor the general aviation fleet so that it can:
- Anticipate and meet demand for National Airspace System facilities and services;
- Evaluate the impact of safety initiatives and regulatory changes;
- Build more accurate measures of the safety of the general aviation community.
The GA Survey is a scientific sample of aircraft from the Civil Aviation Registry.
If you have questions, please contact Tetra Tech at 800-826-1797 or email infoaviationsurvey@tetratech.com.
To see survey results from previous years, click go to FAA.gov.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.