Airforms awarded PMA approval for Cessna Engine Mount Heat Shields

WASILLA, ALASKA – Airforms has been awarded FAA PMA approval for engine mount isolator heat shields for the Cessna 206/207/210 family of aircraft powered by Continental engines.

The aluminum construction of the heat shields absorbs less heat than steel, and a cerakote coating on one side inhibits heat transfer to the flexible isolators, company officials explain.

According to company officials, there is a sizeable fleet of 1986 and prior Cessna 206s, as well as 207s and 210s, that increasingly benefit from additional aftermarket PMA support.

Officials add “these new heat shields are an affordable replacement for the heat shields on these aircraft, and provide a high level of heat protection, extending the service life of the engine mount isolators at a great price.”

The heat shield — part number AF1250918-2 – is a direct replacement for Cessna part number 1250918-2, and there are four per aircraft. The shields can be purchased separately, or at a discounted price if all four are purchased in a kit.