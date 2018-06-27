Virginia helicopter hangar wins building of the year award

A helicopter hangar in Purcellville, Virginia, won the 2017 Building of the Year award for commercial buildings under 5,000 square feet from the National Frame Building Association.

Hangar owner Chuck Kuhn worked with Fuog/InterBuild to design the barn-style hangar.

The hangar boasts a Schweiss Doors hydraulic one-piece 55′ by 16′ designer door. The exterior Hardie Plank cladding covering the hydraulic door features a faux porch and sliding door lock.

A stronger lift system was incorporated for the additional 7,100 pounds of wood cladding on the door. The interior of the door is clad with trimmed out metal panel. Four decorative tinted windows, two with awnings, make the hangar door stand out even more, according to officials with Schweiss Doors.

Other unique features of the hangar include an interior finish of board-and-batten siding walls with Berridge A-Panel. The vaulted ceiling has 1×6″ tongue-and-groove woodwork.

A high loft with four windows provides suitable daylight into the hangar, which hosts offices for the pilot and in-flight manager.