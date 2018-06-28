New book on MiG-29 released

Schiffer Publishing has released “The MiG-29: Russia’s Legendary Air Superiority, and Multirole Fighter, 1977 to the Present” by Andy Gröning.

The 224-page book presents the development and operational use of the Soviet/Russian Mikoyan MiG-29, the Soviet response to the new generation of air-superiority fighter aircraft fielded by NATO, such as the American F-15 and F-16.

The aircraft entered service with the Soviet Air Force in 1982, and was soon flown by many Eastern Bloc air forces. The fighter’s performance came as surprise to the West, and modernized variants are still in service today.

Described in detail are the many MiG-29 variants, and export models that flew in such countries as Algeria, Cuba, Hungary, India, Malaysia, North Korea, Peru, Poland, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, and many others. Aircraft technical systems and armaments are also discussed in detail.

Gröning is a trained tool mechanic and worked for 12 years as a professional soldier in the Bundeswehr, including six years as an engine mechanic on the MiG-29. He was present when the aircraft was retired.

The book, which sells for $45, contains 260 color images.