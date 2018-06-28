Sierra Hotel Aero rolls our ball type fuel valve for Cessna 140

SOUTH SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Sierra Hotel Aero has received a Parts Manufacturing Authority (PMA) certificate for the Cessna 140A replacement fuel valve.

Along with prior approvals for earlier models, Sierra Hotel Aero can now replace all Cessna 120/140 OEM valves with these modern ball type valves, company officials note.

The valve can be replaced by any A&P mechanic with no need for a Form 337 at an introductory cost of $740, valid until Aug. 1, 2018.

“With over 400 of these aircraft flying and difficulty in getting new replacement parts, we were happy to be able to receive FAA approval and market this valve, which is similar to our Navion valves,” said Chris Gardner, president and CEO of Sierra Hotel Aero. “We hope to have additional vintage Cessna aircraft fuel valves done in the very near future.”

Valves are available for immediate shipping.