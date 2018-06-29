Duncan Aviation to open satellite avionics shop at KBED

Duncan Aviation will open a Satellite Avionics Shop in Bedford, Mass., in early August. The shop will be located in the Jet Aviation hangar at Laurence G Hanscom Field (KBED).

“We’re excited to make more of our skilled technicians and Duncan Aviation experience available to our customers along the northern Atlantic seaboard,” says Manager of Satellite Operations, Matt Nelson. “We’ve been asked for years to have a greater presence in the area, and we’re quite pleased to position our new shop in Jet Aviation’s spacious facility.”

“Jet Aviation is pleased to welcome Duncan’s Satellite Avionics Shop at our Bedford, Mass. location,” said John Langevin, vice president, FBO Operations, North America. “It provides another great level of service at our recently-renovated location that includes our new two-story, 30,000-square-foot FBO and our new, 40,000-square-foot hangar with upgraded services for tenant and transient FBO customers.”

Duncan Aviation Satellite Avionics Shops are located at 28 of the busiest general aviation airports around the country.

This Duncan Aviation Satellite Avionics Shop in Bedford, Massachusetts, and several others throughout the country are seeking experienced avoinics technicians and administrative support. Visit the company’s Career portal for more information.