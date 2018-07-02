Customer requests fuel Flight Chain App update

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Flight Chain App version 1.8 was recently released with improvements based on popular customer requests, according to company officials.

One of the top requested improvements, Flight Chain App now lets users search accidents by aircraft make and model.

In addition, users wanted to see aircraft make and model displayed on the accident report screen. Make and model are now displayed at the top of every accident report, so users don’t have to read through the full report to identify which type of aircraft was involved.

“Customer feedback, especially from pilots, is critical to making Flight Chain App a product pilots can trust for convenient easy access to accident information,” said Dan Sobczak, founder of Flight Chain App.

“The vast majority of accidents are preventable. By making accident reports more convenient and easier to read, pilots can learn what not to do, and be a safer pilot because of it,” he added.

Flight Chain App’s “Ahead of the Power Curve” blog can be read inside the app, “making it easy to find content that helps pilots learn from others today so they can fly safe tomorrow,” he noted.

Flight Chain App, developed by Five Tango Victor Aviation, gives pilots every NTSB aircraft accident report since 1982. Basic features come with a one-time purchase download. Additional premium features require an in-app purchase via subscription options.