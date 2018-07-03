EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018 App now available

Now available to download is the official 2018 EAA AirVenture app.
Sponsored by BendixKing, the app gives users access to interactive maps, schedules, tram routes, services, and more.
Features include:
- Plan Your Visit: Plan out your days at AirVenture by browsing the schedule of events. Create your own schedule by “favoriting” schedule items. Browse the list of more than 800 exhibitors or visit the services menu and “favorite” those you want to visit or remember. Visit the “My EAA” section of the app to view all of your favorited schedule items, exhibits, and services.
- Smart Search: View, filter and search EAA AirVenture events, attractions, visitor services, destinations, speakers and exhibitors.
- Interactive Map: The interactive map will give you a better look at the EAA grounds the week of AirVenture. “Favorite” any location on the map to make it easy to get exactly where you’re going. As icons appear on the map, click on them for more details and directions.
- Pin Your Parking: Use the map page to place a pin where you parked and let the app remember so you can enjoy the show.
- Tram Routes: Use the map to view the free tram routes and pick-up locations.
- Interests: Visit the Interests section on the app to access opportunities that fit your interests, such as kids, family, vintage, warbirds and more.
- Alerts: Receive notification alerts regarding activities, weather, and schedule changes. The app has the most up-to-date news and information available, according to EAA officials.
The official EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018 application is now available as a free download on iTunes and Google Play.
