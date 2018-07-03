S52 reopens

WINTHROP, Washington – Methow Valley State Airport (S52) reopened July 3, 2018, with a new runway after a 45-day temporary closure to rehabilitate the 22-year-old pavement.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Aviation began the four phased $5 million project to replace the pavement and maintain the airport May 14.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 were completed on time — within the first 45 days, according to state aviation officials.

The runway opens in time to avoid interfering with the expected fire season operations of the United States Forest Service (USFS), conducted by North Cascades Smokejumper Base (NCSB), officials add.

Although the runway is open for public use, the west side transient ramp will have access restrictions in order to complete Phase 3 for additional sub-grade and pavement overlay upgrades. Phase 3 is scheduled to be complete in August.

Limited space is being made available for visiting aircraft with prior permission in the Rams Head hangar development on the east side of the airport, airport officials said.

Wenatchee general contractor, Selland Construction, worked on Phases 1-2 and continues to complete Phase 3 of the project. Phase 4 to expand the west general aviation aircraft parking apron to the south was rebid in June. Timing of construction is unknown at this time.

The FAA’s Airport Improvement Program is covering 90% of the construction costs, while WSDOT Aviation is covering the remaining 10%.

Methow Valley State Airport is the largest of 16 WSDOT-managed airports, serving aircraft weighing up to 30,000 pounds.