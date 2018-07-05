Clay Lacy opens office at KHPN

Clay Lacy Aviation has opened a new office at Westchester County Airport (KHPN) in White Plains, New York.

The new office is an extension of the company’s East Coast headquarters in Oxford, Connecticut, enhancing service and support for aircraft management, jet charter, and maintenance clients in the New York area, company officials say.

Founded in 1968 by legendary aviator and industry pioneer Clay Lacy, Clay Lacy Aviation has aircraft operations and regional offices across the U.S., including FBOs at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles and Seattle’s Boeing Field, and FAA repair stations in Van Nuys, Seattle, and San Diego. Clay Lacy is also the authorized dealer for the Quest Kodiak 100 in the Northeastern and Western U.S.