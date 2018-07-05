MH Oxygen updates Pilot Oxygen Re-Fill Kit

Mountain High Equipment & Supply Company has updated its Pilot Refill-Kit for aviators. The kit enables pilots to fill their portable oxygen cylinders and aircraft built-in oxygen systems without going to an FBO or oxygen supply company.

Gauges and connectors have been updated to meet new requirements, according to company officials.

Mountain High’s Pilot Refill-Kit includes a non-venting style High Pressure Oxygen Regulator (vented style regulator is available upon request, at no extra charge) and four of the most common fill adapters.

The bleed valve has been moved up near the regulator so now the supply end has far less weight, company officials notes. A smaller diameter braided hose reduces weight and facilitates ease of handling, officials add.

The kit is priced at $1,195 and can be seen in detail at Mountain High’s website.