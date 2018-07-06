SubSonex factory to host seminar during Oshkosh

Oshkosh, Wisconsin — Sonex Aircraft will hold the first-ever SubSonex Factory Seminar on Thursday, July 26, 2018, during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
The event, which will take place from 3-5 p.m. at Sonex Aircraft factory headquarters on the East side of Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH), will be a “very focused informational session for those seriously considering purchase of a SubSonex,” company officials said.
Topics include:
- SubSonex Walk-Around, Design Overview and Brief History;
- The PBS TJ-100 Turbojet Engine;
- Flight Characteristics, Pilot Qualifications and Training;
- Aircraft Certification in Exhibition and Amateur Built Categories;
- What to do with Your Jet? Recreational Flying, Airshows and even Air Racing;
- Project Overview: Completing a SubSonex Kit.
Presenters include John Monnett, Sonex Aircraft, owner, designer of the SubSonex and SubSonex pilot; Bob Carlton, a SubSonex airshow pilot and owner of the SubSonex training program; Pete Zaccagnino, three-time Reno Gold Champion race pilot and SubSonex race pilot; and Paul Dye, Kitplanes Magazine Editor-in-Chief, SubSonex pilot and new SubSonex kit customer.
Attendees may drive directly to Sonex Aircraft factory headquarters or take advantage of Sonex Aircraft shuttles from AirVenture grounds. Passengers will be given a time to meet at the Sonex exhibit booth #622 to be transported to the event, and transportation will be provided back to the AirVenture grounds at the conclusion of the event.
Space is limited, and transportation sign-ups will be offered on a first come, first served basis, company officials note.
RSVP is required to attend this Free Event. Customers can register at SonexAircraft.com.
