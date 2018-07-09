Commuter Craft launches paints scheme contest

Commuter Craft will be showing off its newly refined “Version 2” of the Innovator at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this year, and since it’s a fresh design, company officials have launched a contest to get ideas for new paint schemes.

“We know our aircraft is unique, and we’ve often dreamed about different paint schemes, now we want to see what you can dream up,” company officials say on the contest web page.

The “Grand Prize” is worth $500, and in addition there are two sub-categories: One for kids 17 and under, and one for adults. Three cash prizes in each category are being offered: First Prize is $250, second is $100, and third is $50.

Contestants must read the rules of the contest before downloading a sketch to submit to the contest. Once your paint scheme is complete, you can submit your entry via email, through the mail or at the company’s booth at Oshkosh.