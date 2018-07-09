EAA celebrates 35 years of Air Academy with new exhibit at museum

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is celebrating 35 years of the EAA Air Academy with a new exhibit in the EAA Aviation Museum.

The EAA Air Academy is a youth program created in 1984 by Executive Director of Resident Education Chuck Larson as a way to reach to young people interested in aviation. The Air Academy allows kids to participate in an unmatched aviation experience through hands-on demonstrations, flight simulations, and other activities.

The Air Academy is recognized as the longest running aviation resident education camp in the United States, according to EAA officials. They note MSN Money ranked the Air Academy as one of the top 10 summer camps “worth the money” and “provides the foundation for a lifelong love of aviation.”

The exhibit features stories of graduates of the Air Academy and where they are now. Graduates of the Air Academy have gone into careers such as general aviation pilots, the military, air traffic controllers and dispatchers, general aviation pilots, EAA Young Eagles pilots, and many more.

It also highlights what the Air Academy features during its week-long camps, including mechanical skills and teambuilding and communication skills essential to aviation.

“The 35th anniversary display for the EAA Air Academy is a visual montage of the history of the EAA Air Academy Camp program,” says EAA Air Academy Camp Director Scott Cameron. “The display showcases how young people have made an impact on various aspects of the aviation world.”