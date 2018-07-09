Norwegian company makes first flight of its electric amphibious aircraft

Equator Aircraft Norway reports it achieved first fully balanced flight with the P2 Xcursion prototype aircraft over the newly painted Runway 22 at Eggemoen Technology Park in Norway.

Piloted by Test Pilot Eskil Amdal and followed on the ground by Equator personnel, the electric amphibious aircraft accelerated to 70 knots before leaving the ground and subsequently flying down the runway at 100 knots before she was landed smoothly.

The flight was reported by Amdal to be stable, with good controllability in all axes.

Another two flights were performed the following day, which further established confidence in the flying characteristics, company officials said.

The prototype, developed by Equator with “very limited means” since 2010, can land on both land and water, according to company officials.

Company officials say they hope to deliver the aircraft both as a hybrid and fully electric aircraft.

The current prototype is fully electric and is set up for testing only and can fly for about 35 minutes.

“Further development shows promise to deliver aircraft with at least 1 hour and 45 minutes of flight time very soon,” company officials said in a press release. “In a hybrid configuration the aircraft has a regular operation and range of five to six hours.”

“It was a fantastic day for the team, and marks the real beginning of the test program for the aircraft prototype,” said Designer and CEO Tomas Brødreskift. “We are now looking forward to gaining actual flight data, and not to mention looking forward to putting the aircraft on the water as soon as possible. We are thrilled to see the aircraft perform as expected, and can’t wait to test the aircraft further.”

The continuation of the test program will now be a full flight around the airport, which requires an additional “permit to fly” which has been applied for with the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority, company officials said.