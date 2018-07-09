Picture of the Day: Hayward Air Rally aircraft

Sandy Munns submitted the following photo of some of the aircraft participating in the 54th annual Hayward Air Rally, which was held June 21-23, 2018. The rally started at Hayward Executive Airport (KHWD), with a stop in Redding (KRDD) and the finish line at Reno-Stead Airport (KRTS).

“A test of flight planning, then flying the plan,” she explained. “The test is how close you can come to your estimated ETA and how accurate you can calculate fuel burn. Eight checkpoints across two legs and over 500 miles flown. An excellent experience, and a lot of fun!”



