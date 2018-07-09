Raisbeck wins STC approvals for King Air 300/300LW propellers

Raisbeck Engineering has received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approvals from the FAA for the company’s five-blade composite swept propeller and four-blade aluminum swept propeller for the Beechcraft King Air 300/300LW aircraft.



The advanced design of the five-blade carbon composite swept propeller blades allows for added performance, quieter cabins, unlimited blade life, and reduced maintenance costs, while providing the strength and durability expected from modern composites, company officials explain.

As an alternative, Raisbeck is bringing its four-blade aluminum swept propeller, which has already been approved for the King Air 90, King Air 200 series and King Air B300 series, to the King Air 300/300LW.