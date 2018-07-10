Flying to Oshkosh? AirVenture fuel specials now online

Globalair.com has released online its annual page that catalogs fuel price specials for pilots flying to and from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

“GlobalAir.com works closely with FBOs across the country each year to provide aviators with this simple, yet powerful, resource,” company officials said.

Specials include large fuel discounts on 100LL and JetA, free overnight parking, and even FBOs with complimentary lunch and free cookies.

“Every year there are thousands of aircraft flying from all over the country for AirVenture,” said Jeff Carrithers, president and CEO of Globalair.com. “The Oshkosh Specials Page has become a great resource for everyone involved. This year already we have 14 specials and we’re just getting started. If I were to guess, we should have close to 50 to 60 specials by July 20-22 when everyone starts their trip.”

The variety and type of specials depend on what the individual FBOs decide to offer and list, he added.

This marks the eighth year that GlobalAir.com has provided this seasonal webpage for its visitors.

The page is constantly updated as new deals are offered by FBOs. The page tends to significantly grow throughout July, giving pilots and operators plenty of time to review listings, contact participating FBOs, and plan appropriate flight routing to the show, officials noted.

The Oshkosh 2018 Fuel Deals page can be accessed at Globalair.Aom/Airport/Specials.