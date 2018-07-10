Picture of the day: Three generations

Bill Young sent in this photo, with a note: “Three generations fly together. Left to right: Will (grandson), Bill (grandfather and engineer), and Billy (son, doctor, pilot) and Billy’s float-equipped Cessna 185 at the New Bern, North Carolina, fly-in.”

“I am fortunate to have been kept busy designing and having built systems in support of Billy’s plane,” Bill reports. “I fly with him at every opportunity.”

