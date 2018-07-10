General Aviation News

TBO extended for MT-Propeller 5-bladed props

TBO for all 5-bladed MT-Propeller MTV-27 series has been extended to 4,000 hours or six years, whatever comes first.

Years of R&D made it possible for the overhaul interval, which is one of the longest in the industry, according to MT-Propeller officials.

MT Propellers on a King Air 350.

No intermediate maintenance, such as re-greasing bearings or filing blades, is needed, company officials said.

No life limited parts are installed in any MT-Propeller, officials add.

MT-Propeller holds more than 210 STCs worldwide and is an OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft industry, as well as 30% of the U.S. aircraft industry.

