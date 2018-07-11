General Aviation News

Cutter Aviation opens Pilatus sales and service center at KAPA

Cutter Aviation has opened a new facility in Denver, Colorado, at Centennial Airport (KAPA).

Cutter Denver-Centennial is a Pilatus Authorized Sales & Service Center. Cutter was recently awarded the Pilatus Sales & Service Center dealership for Southern California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.

The new location offers full-service airframe services, inspections, support, avionics and interior refurbishment. Cutter Aviation also provides avionics and instrument overhaul and repair services, specializing in custom installations and retrofit systems.

