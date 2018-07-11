Picture of the Day: Moon Landing

Ed Moon submitted the following photo and note: “Central Florida Seaplane Pilots Association pilots do a splash-in every month and July was held at Moon Landing (FD21). Ten seaplanes and several boats attended the ‘wet’ event on Lake Mary Jane as a great way to stay cool, eat lunch and talk about flying.”

The photo was taken by Jessica Moon while flown by Ed Moon in a Lake Buccaneer.





