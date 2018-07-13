New president for Twin Commander Aircraft

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Allen Goad has been named president of Twin Commander Aircraft.

He replaces Matt Isley, who after 10 years at the helm has taken an executive position with another company but still remains within the Twin Commander family.

Before being named president of Twin Commander, Goad was the CEO at ATS Systems in California.

Goad also has been named president of the Aerospace Technology Group (ATG) for parent company H-D Advanced Manufacturing. ATG is comprised of H-D subsidiary companies involved in the aviation, aerospace and manufacturing arena, including Twin Commander Aircraft.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and Chemistry from Arkansas State University and an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University. He also is a pilot.