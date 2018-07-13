New window technology to debut at Oshkosh

WICHITA, Kansas — Lee Aerospace, an aerospace window, aerostructure and composite provider, will introduce a new window technology option, CoolView, when it makes its first-ever appearance at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this year.

“We know planes. We know general aviation and we know that AirVenture is the most dynamic show in the industry. It’s the ideal place to show off an impressive new product, so we’re heading to Oshkosh this year,” said Jim Lee, the company’s founder and CEO.

According to company officials, independent testing has shown that CoolView will block up to 62% of the infrared rays coming through the windows, resulting in a significantly cooler aircraft cabin.

In addition, CoolView blocks virtually all of the harmful UV rays, company officials add.

The process involves production of an internal metallic barrier rather than an external coating that can wear off or need reapplication, company officials explain.

In addition to a cooler cabin, CoolView technology provides a safer environment for your health-conscience pilots and passengers. The CoolView protection reduces pilot fatigue and preserves aircraft interiors, company officials said.

Lee Aerospace will also install CoolView replacements virtually anywhere on the globe.

“We operate an FAA certified repair station for repairs and installations and our A&P mechanics and FAA certified technicians will travel wherever they’re needed to install the windows and get the aircraft immediately back into service with a minimum of down time,” Lee said.

CoolView and Lee Aerospace will be exhibiting in Hangar B, Booth 2128 at AirVenture, July 23-29.