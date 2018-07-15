Picture of the Day: Something Wicked This Way Comes

Jay Carpenter submitted the following photo and note: “My RV-7 — “Odette” for the white swan character in Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Swan Lake” — lies in harm’s way as an approaching squall threatens the Dimmitt Municipal Airport (T55) in Texas. Fortunately, I was given shelter from the storm in a hangar owned by a local Air Tractor ag pilot.”





