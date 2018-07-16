New administration building in works at KDED

Now under construction at DeLand Municipal Airport-Sidney H Taylor Field (KDED) in Florida is a new airport administration building.

The new 6,000-square-foot building will house the airport manager and staff offices, a 76-seat meeting room, a kitchenette, a pilot lounge, and a 24-hour accessible locker room. Located near the flight line, the project also includes a connecting expansion of the airport apron.

The new building is set to open in October 2018, just in time for the third annual DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase, which is slated for Nov. 1-3, 2018.

Construction has also started on the DeLand Sport Aviation Village, airport officials report.

The bid was recently awarded to WLW Construction to begin putting the infrastructure in for Phases 1a and 1b immediately. Equipment is on-site and work has started, airport officials report.

The first DeLand Sport Aviation Village tenant, Straight and Level Technologies, will build a 10,000-square-foot hangar to manufacture the WingBug and house its current company, AeroAdventure.

More than 20 other businesses are on the waiting list for the commercial hangars, according airport officials. Many of the companies are currently located overseas or in the Northern U.S. and wish to relocate for the year-round temperate climate of Central Florida, officials add.

The 2018 DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase is taking shape

More than 100 exhibitors have already signed on for the third annual DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase. Exhibitors will be showcasing all kinds of sport aircraft, ultralights, trikes, rotorcraft, powered parachutes and paragliders, engines, avionics, pilot gear and more.

Attendees can enjoy demo flights, interactive workshops, educational forums, keynote speakers, food concessions, live music, and underwing camping.

Among the various hands-on workshops offered, Zenith Aircraft will be building a fuselage at the show.