Picture of the Day: Night-time engine test run

David Jones of Atlanta sent in this photo, with a quick explanation: “Night-time engine test run of the B-17, “The Movie Memphis Belle,” at Kissimmee, Florida, in March, prior to it heading out on the summer show schedule. Photo shoot set up by Warbird Adventures of Kissimmee.”

