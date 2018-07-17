Latest Pilot’s Guide to Avionics available at AirVenture

Published annually by the Aircraft Electronics Association, the 2018-19 edition of the AEA Pilot’s Guide will be unveiled with free distribution at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin, July 23-29, 2018.

AEA staff members will distribute thousands of complimentary copies to pilots and aircraft owners at the AEA’s AirVenture booth, No. 2035/2036 in Hangar B at Wittman Regional Airport.

This year marks the 16th annual edition of the AEA Pilot’s Guide, a consumer directory with educational articles, timely information and data about the avionics.

The publication helps pilots and aircraft owners make better buying decisions and locate nearly 1,300 AEA member companies in more than 40 countries, including government-certified repair stations specializing in maintenance, repair and installation of avionics and electronic systems in general aviation aircraft, according to AEA officials.

It also includes the manufacturers and distributors of these products, as well as technical schools and universities, engineers and consultants for the industry.

With the FAA’s mandate for aircraft flying in controlled airspace to equip with ADS-B Out avionics by Jan. 1, 2020, this publication covers the topic in-depth and provides answers to frequently asked questions. officials add.

In addition to the initial distribution at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, thousands of copies of the AEA Pilot’s Guide will be distributed at several industry trade shows and to all AEA member companies at no charge.

Can’t make it to any of the shows? Individuals residing in the United States also may request a free copy of the AEA Pilot’s Guide at AEAPilotsGuide.net while supplies last.