Applications now being accepted for $10,000 in scholarships

Commemorating its one-year relationship with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), I Hart Flying, a California-based non-profit, has teamed with EAA Chapter 43 in Denver to launch the “Eagles Soar, Harts Explore” social media campaign to inspire more people to get involved in aviation, including exploring it as a career path.

“If we do not step up and be a driving force to meeting the talent demands of our industry, who will?” said Rachelle Spector, founder and president of I Hart Flying.

The effort includes $10,000 in scholarships. Deadline to apply for the scholarships is Aug. 10, 2018.

In early March 2018, I Hart Flying launched a similar social media scholarship campaign with east coast’s Liftoff Learning. Nearly 250 applications, more than 1.5 million social media impressions and engagements, followed by more than 500 global inquiries were reported.

Liftoff Learning’s winning recipient, Justina Darby, is working toward her private pilot license. I Hart Flying was able to extend two awards to Hailey Truax and Lauren Konopka to advance their flight training.

Both organizations are adamant about increasing a diverse pilot population.

“Our chapter recognizes that the faces in our meetings are getting older, and fresh young ones are not showing up the in the same way they used to,” said Eric Serani of EAA Chapter 43. “For this reason, our chapter is heavily involved in many ways to get the next generation inspired and involved in aviation. Scholarships like this one are the ‘hart’ and soul of what Chapter 43 is all about!”

This scholarship opportunity is also focused on bringing the excitement back for flying, he noted.

“People do not get as thrilled about flying as they used to. We are making a team effort to ‘ignite the magic’ for aviation, engage more people to explore one of the most amazing phenomenon that’s transformed our world as we know it,” said Spector.

“Currently in my career field there is a fighter pilot shortage, and that’s a problem,” stressed Tyler McBride, EAA Chapter 43. “While this scholarship isn’t a recruitment for the Air Force, it is the perfect opportunity to get our generation reengaged in aviation.”

While the demand for professional pilots looms, so does financial barriers for future aviators to enter the field, as well as for pilots seeking advanced flight ratings.

“Our ultimate goal is to break down barriers and share the beauty of flight, while also helping to meet these growing pilot demands in our industry,” added McBride.